Northbound Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane Restrictions Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, March 15 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 51 at the intersection with Overbrook Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as crews from Monaloh Basin Engineers conduct survey work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jacob Bishop at 412-255-8800.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

