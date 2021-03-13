AG Kaul Announces Judgment Requiring Installation of Pollution Capture Device and $65,000 Penalty

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that his office has obtained a judgment against Alter Trading Corporation and Miller Compressing Company requiring installation of a pollution capture system at their facility in Milwaukee, Wis. and payment of $65,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, and court costs for violations of the state’s air pollution control laws. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s (DOJ) collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was integral to this result.

“The important work of DOJ’s Public Protection Unit includes protecting clean air,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This settlement holds companies that were responsible for air pollution accountable, while helping to improve local air quality by requiring that a pollution capture system be installed.”

Alter Trading Corporation is a scrap metal recycling company with locations throughout the Midwest. Miller Compressing Company is the subsidiary that owns and operates their facility in Milwaukee at 1640 West Bruce Street. The Miller Compressing Company facility shreds and recycles automobiles, appliances, and other metal products. The alleged violations involve emissions from the metal shredder and the operation of pollution control devices for the shredder.

Because this compromise was reached prior to the commencement of a civil action, requirements of 2017 Wisconsin Act 369 do not apply.

Assistant Attorneys General Sarah Geers and Lorraine Stoltzfus represented the State of Wisconsin in this case.

Relevant filings are attached.