March 12, 2021 California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Director on January Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from January, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Dee Dee Myers:

“As we continue our recovery, today’s news is a reminder of just how far we’ve come — and how far we still have to go. With UCLA forecasters predicting the U.S. and California economies could experience near-record growth this year, thanks to widespread vaccinations for COVID-19 and massive federal relief, we’re cautiously optimistic. ​The spirit of California is resolute, and we are committed to the strongest recovery possible. We will continue to work with businesses, ​workers, and people across sectors and across the state to reopen our economy, get people back to work ​and get kids back in school ​safely.”

