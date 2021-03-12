PSD Extends Deadline for RFP for Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services Regarding VGS Rate Filing

The Department of Public Service is seeking proposals from qualified experts in regulatory accounting and ratemaking matters to review and make recommendations on a tariff and rate adjustment filing made to the Public Utility Commission (Commission) by Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. on February 16, 2021. Information about the filing can be found in ePUC, the Commission's electronic case and document management system. The case # is 21-0898-TF. The work primarily involves the provision of expert witness services to provide an independent assessment of Vermont Gas’s proposed cost of service under applicable Vermont ratemaking standards.

The Department has extended the deadline for receiving bids for this RFP, which is being reposted with a new issue date.

IMPORTANT DATES

RFP issue date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Bid proposals due: Friday, March 19, 2021 by 4:30 pm

Contact: Erin Brennan, Special Counsel, erin.brennan@vermont.gov, 802-522-6301

For more information, including details on the anticipated scope of work and timeline, please see the updated RFP document, Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services for Vermont Gas Systems Rate Filing.