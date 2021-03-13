Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mario Facella, Holly Raschein and Ronald Lieberman to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Mario Facella Facella, of Loxahatchee, is a Senior Lender with TD Bank. Previously, he was Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo and a Principal at Banc of America Securities. He has volunteered his time with the International Council of Shopping Centers, Mortgage Bankers Association, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden and the New World Symphony. Facella earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his master of business administration from James Madison University.

Holly Raschein Raschein, of Key Largo, is Director of Government Relations for AshBritt Environmental and a former member of the Florida House of Representatives. Previously, she spent time with Mariners Hospital and First State Bank of the Florida Keys. Raschein has volunteered her time with Leadership Monroe County, Young Philanthropists of Baptist Health, Rotary Club of Key Largo and the Upper Keys Business and Professional Women. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University and her master of public administration from Florida International University.

Ronald Lieberman Lieberman, of Ocala, is President of American Real Estate and Development Corporation and Steel Structures of Florida. He has been involved with the Florida Home Builders Association, Citrus County Affordable Housing Board, Central Citrus Rotary Club, Citrus County YMCA and the Brevard, Citrus, Gainesville and Ocala Realtors Association. He attended the University of Florida and Rollins College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

