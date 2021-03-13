Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Evans to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Evans to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

John Evans Evans, of Winter Park, is the Executive Director of Janus Labs at Janus Capital Group. He is an author and regularly contributes to the Orlando Sentinel and Barron’s Magazine. Evans earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, his master of business administration from the University of Miami and his doctor of education in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

