Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Ashland

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 12, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Ashland to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility’s improvement plan should be complete in October 2021.

“This grant allows Missouri communities like Ashland to assess their water and wastewater treatment systems and identify improvements that will keep them operating effectively,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This not only helps communities maintain and improve key infrastructure, it provides important economic benefits as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

