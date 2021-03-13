When music meets the track. High Banks Radio welcomes rising country artist Jacob Jones in for exclusive interview.
Radio hosts Alex and Nick talk with up and coming country artist Jacob Jones about NASCAR, Music and the challenges of being a musician in a post COVID world.NASHVILLE , TN , USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So many things have changed over the last year. Different people have had to make different adjustments and being in the entertainment industry was just one example. Being a brand new radio show/podcast Alex and Nick pushed forward through everything COVID in the race world and still managed to put together entertaining and informative shows weekly. They seen slight success in the growing process and are hungering for more. A little background on the pair lays out their journey into the NASCAR/Sports radio scene. Alex and Nick have been friends for about 10 years. Both born and raised in Delaware and have been into NASCAR for about 15 years. They started their podcast as a hobby and mutual love for the sport but now want to take it to the next level and make something more out of it. They are each 28 years old and both got into NASCAR because it was so interesting and “there is so much more that goes into the sport than just turning left and going fast”.
Also navigating his way through the COVID and post COVID era is up and coming country artist Jacob Jones. With over 100,000 streams in a little over three months on Spotify alone, his second single “Two Wrongs” was a step on the ladder leading up to his newest single “All Roads” which is set to be released in early April. His newest work proves to be his best yet and is projected to smash numbers seen with his current song. Jacob is currently playing live at a few venues in Virginia but will be taking his show on the road this summer with dates in Ocean City, Maryland and Wildwood, New Jersey along with dates still being added in multiple venues and states.
Sunday morning common friends will be reunited when the race world and country music become reacquainted. Jacob will join Alex and Nick for an exclusive interview to talk about his current songs as well as his newest single still to be released. Jacob who is a NASCAR fan cherished the opportunity to talk with Alex and Nick about two of his favorite things. Tune in at 11:00 AM on Sunday morning to hear the interview on High Banks Radio which is part of the Loggdawg Radio Network. www.loggdawg.net. Replays on Monday Wednesday and Friday at 4:00 PM
Ron Vickers
Loggdawg Entertainment
email us here