(Subscription required) Multiple factors may now point at one potential nominee: Assemblyman Robert A. Bonta, D-Alameda, though there is still strong support for state Supreme Court Justice Goodwin H. Liu.
You just read:
As Becerra gets closer to new job, another possible AG is touted
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.