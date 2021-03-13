Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,733 in the last 365 days.

PSD Extends Deadline for RFP for Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services Regarding VGS Rate Filing

The Department of Public Service is seeking proposals from qualified experts in regulatory accounting and ratemaking matters to review and make recommendations on a tariff and rate adjustment filing made to the Public Utility Commission (Commission) by Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. on February 16, 2021. Information about the filing can be found in ePUC, the Commission's electronic case and document management system. The case # is 21-0898-TF. The work primarily involves the provision of expert witness services to provide an independent assessment of Vermont Gas’s proposed cost of service under applicable Vermont ratemaking standards. 

The Department has extended the deadline for receiving bids for this RFP, which is being reposted with a new issue date. 

IMPORTANT DATES 

  • RFP issue date: Friday, March 12, 2021 
  • Bid proposals due: Friday, March 19, 2021 by 4:30 pm

Contact: Erin Brennan, Special Counsel, erin.brennan@vermont.gov, 802-522-6301

For more information, including details on the anticipated scope of work and timeline, please see the updated RFP document, Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services for Vermont Gas Systems Rate Filing.

You just read:

PSD Extends Deadline for RFP for Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services Regarding VGS Rate Filing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.