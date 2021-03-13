Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,721 in the last 365 days.

New Order Issued by Chief Justice Paul Newby March 12

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order today extending emergency directives an additional 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dangers posed by COVID-19 remain serious, and Chief Justice Newby’s order encourages local judicial officials to adopt appropriate safety precautions in addition to those mandated by the order. The emergency directives contained in the order are effective March 15, 2021 and expire on April 11, 2021.

The following emergency directives from the January 14, 2021, order remain in effect:

  • Emergency Directive 2 (Persons likely exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse)
  • Emergency Directive 3 (Remote proceedings)
  • Emergency Directive 5 (Verification of pleadings and other filings)
  • Emergency Directive 8 (Continued performance of marriage ceremonies)
  • Emergency Directive 11 (COVID-19 coordinator)
  • Emergency Directive 12 (COVID-19 prevention measures)
  • Emergency Directive 14 (Submission of filings to clerk of court)
  • Emergency Directive 15 (Extension of filing deadlines for mailed filings)
  • Emergency Directive 21 (Face coverings in court facilities)

You just read:

New Order Issued by Chief Justice Paul Newby March 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.