26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Expands Court Operations Effective March 15, 2021

Today, in consultation with local health officials and the Key Court Officials for the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County), Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch entered an Administrative Order expanding court operations effective Monday, March 15, 2021.

Expanded operations include the resumption of small claims proceedings and jury trials. Traffic court proceedings are suspended for a period of 30 days, except for those matters scheduled for remote hearing in courtroom 4170. The Remote Hearing Presumption will remain in effect until April 30, 2021; however, it is the intent of the court to continue this presumption until June 30, 2021.

The Clerk of Superior Court remains open to the public from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Phone lines for Clerk offices are open until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Access to public records is available by appointment only from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Attorneys and litigants are encouraged to submit filings by mail to the greatest extent possible.

You may access the Administrative Order here and a quick reference chart, highlighting the changes to court operations here. This order will take effect Monday, March 15, 2021.