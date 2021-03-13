ASA Insurance Discussed How Mileage Affects Car Insurance Rates
ASA Insurance understands a lot of their clients are curious about how mileage affects car insurance, so they recently shared useful guidance on the topic. As they explain, the reason many drivers wonder if mileage affects their car insurance is because it’s something they will be asked when they sign up for a new policy. In many cases, this higher number can mean drivers will pay more in car insurance. But it often is for different reasons than drivers think.
Higher mileage, as ASA Insurance explains, does not result in higher insurance costs because it means a vehicle is more likely to need repairs. Instead, it’s actually more about how much that vehicle is driven. The more a driver uses their vehicle, the higher their risk of collision or other issues. For drivers with low mileage, it could mean they’re low risk because they don’t drive as much.
ASA Insurance also explains that because lower mileage can indicate a lower risk driver, insurance companies are often eager to reward this in the form of a car insurance discount. Unfortunately, some drivers try to take advantage of low mileage discounts by misreporting their mileage to their insurance company. But in some states, an annual inspection is required where mileage could be recorded and shared with the insurance company.
