Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,717 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Calhoun County man for exploitation of elderly person

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Fred Eugene Honrine III, 51, of Youngstown, on one count of exploitation of an elderly person.   The elderly victim, who was receiving inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility, hired Honrine to make repairs to his roof, which had been damaged by Hurricane Michael. The investigation showed that Honrine utilized only $5,000 of the $19,000 provided by the victim to make sub-standard repairs to the roof, while keeping the remaining $14,000 for his personal use.   Honrine was arrested yesterday and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on $5,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Calhoun County man for exploitation of elderly person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.