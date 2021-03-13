FDLE arrests Calhoun County man for exploitation of elderly person

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Fred Eugene Honrine III, 51, of Youngstown, on one count of exploitation of an elderly person. The elderly victim, who was receiving inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility, hired Honrine to make repairs to his roof, which had been damaged by Hurricane Michael. The investigation showed that Honrine utilized only $5,000 of the $19,000 provided by the victim to make sub-standard repairs to the roof, while keeping the remaining $14,000 for his personal use. Honrine was arrested yesterday and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on $5,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

