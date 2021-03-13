Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OPERATOR OF GREENVILLE COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE CHAIN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, FAILED TO REPORT MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN SALES

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the operator of a Greenville County convenience store chain and charged him with five counts of tax evasion.

Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, of Simpsonville, who operates KCP, Inc., doing business as KC Mart, underreported his taxable sales each year from 2013 through 2017, according to arrest warrants. Over those years, Patel failed to report a total of $2,044,737 in sales. In doing so he evaded $123,044 in Sales Tax, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution. He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300 Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.   

