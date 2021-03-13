OPERATOR OF GREENVILLE COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE CHAIN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, FAILED TO REPORT MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN SALES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the operator of a Greenville County convenience store chain and charged him with five counts of tax evasion.

Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, of Simpsonville, who operates KCP, Inc., doing business as KC Mart, underreported his taxable sales each year from 2013 through 2017, according to arrest warrants. Over those years, Patel failed to report a total of $2,044,737 in sales. In doing so he evaded $123,044 in Sales Tax, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution. He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

