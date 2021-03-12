Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,717 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on White House Signing Ceremony for the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the White House signing ceremony for the American Rescue Plan: 

“I was proud to join President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Congressional leaders for today's signing ceremony, just as I was proud to bring this legislation to the House Floor and work to secure its passage.  With the American Rescue Plan signed into law, the Biden-Harris Administration can begin implementing its provisions to deliver economic relief to Americans, ramp up vaccinations and testing, and help businesses and schools safely reopen.  

“President Biden and Vice President Harris - and the team of experts they have assembled - are putting the safety, health, and well-being of Americans first, committing their Administration to lifting millions of children and families out of poverty, and making sure that building back from this pandemic doesn't just mean going back to the way things were before.  They understand, as Democrats in Congress do, that we must build back better, with an economy that works for all Americans and in which good jobs abound and lead to opportunities for economic security and getting ahead. 

“Now, with enactment of the American Rescue Plan, it is time for all Americans to stand together so we can defeat this virus and build the safer, healthier, and more equitable future our nation deserves and can surely achieve.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on White House Signing Ceremony for the American Rescue Plan

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.