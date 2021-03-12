Hoyer Statement on White House Signing Ceremony for the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the White House signing ceremony for the American Rescue Plan:

“I was proud to join President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Congressional leaders for today's signing ceremony, just as I was proud to bring this legislation to the House Floor and work to secure its passage. With the American Rescue Plan signed into law, the Biden-Harris Administration can begin implementing its provisions to deliver economic relief to Americans, ramp up vaccinations and testing, and help businesses and schools safely reopen.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris - and the team of experts they have assembled - are putting the safety, health, and well-being of Americans first, committing their Administration to lifting millions of children and families out of poverty, and making sure that building back from this pandemic doesn't just mean going back to the way things were before. They understand, as Democrats in Congress do, that we must build back better, with an economy that works for all Americans and in which good jobs abound and lead to opportunities for economic security and getting ahead.

“Now, with enactment of the American Rescue Plan, it is time for all Americans to stand together so we can defeat this virus and build the safer, healthier, and more equitable future our nation deserves and can surely achieve.”