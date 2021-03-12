Democrats Deliver Needed Relief to Americans with the American Rescue Plan

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week has been a significant week for the American people, as the House passed the final version of the American Rescue Plan and President Joe Biden signed it into law. House Democrats secured major assistance to the middle class with this legislation, including: $1,400 in direct payments to most families, $300 enhanced unemployment benefits through Labor Day, boosting SNAP benefits by 15%, and increasing the child tax credit to up to $3,600 per child, which will lift half of American children out of poverty. In addition, the American Rescue Plan will establish a national vaccination strategy, ensure schools have the resources to resume in-person learning safely, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, and support small businesses. It is a shame that zero Republicans voted to send this critical relief to families, despite poll after poll reflecting broad, bipartisan support for this bill. Nevertheless, under President Biden’s leadership, Democrats have delivered For The People and now that the American Rescue Plan has been signed into law, direct assistance will be given to Americans immediately around our country.

In addition, the House passed the PRO Act, which supports workers and their ability to organize and bargain collectively. Democrats are committed to supporting working Americans, especially as we continue to build our economy back better. The House also passed two pieces of gun violence prevention legislation: H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and H.R. 1446, legislation to address the dangerous Charleston Loophole. These are commonsense pieces of legislation that will help keep communities safe. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to take these bills up immediately to address gun violence.

Last night, President Biden spoke to the hope and promise to come as we move in the right direction to defeat this virus. As we mark the one year anniversary of this unprecedented pandemic, House Democrats remain as committed as ever to delivering results for all Americans and surmounting this crisis together for a better future. I look forward to productive weeks ahead focused on the priorities most important to American people.

