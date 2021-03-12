3/12/2021

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Check Your Smoke Alarms as You Change Your Clocks on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis encourages Floridians to check their smoke alarms as you change your clocks when Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly 3 out of 5 fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms. Floridians should replace batteries in all smoke alarms as needed and test them to ensure they are working properly. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “As you’re changing clocks around your home this Sunday, it’s a perfect opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and to test the alarm to make sure it’s working properly. The beginning of Daylight Saving Time is also a great time to review your emergency plans with your family to ensure your loved ones are prepared in the event of a house fire or other emergency. Check with senior family members and neighbors as well to ensure their alarms are in working order.” Four Smoke Alarm Tips 1. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month or more frequently if directed by the manufacturer.

2. Interconnected alarms are recommended; when one sounds, these systems will sound all connected alarms.

3. Consider adding more smoke alarms. Install smoke alarms in and outside of every sleeping room and on every level.

4. Smoke alarms do not last forever. Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years. Follow the manufacture date recommendations. ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).