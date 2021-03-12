The 2008 Caldwell Family Trust Announces Purchase of Urbana Corporation Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. wire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2008 Caldwell Family Trust (the “Family Trust”) announced that it has today acquired 200,000 Common Shares of Urbana Corporation (the “Issuer”) from an existing shareholder, representing 2% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

The transaction was effected by way of a private agreement transaction. The Family Trust purchased the securities for investment purposes only and may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors.

As a result of this acquisition, Thomas S. Caldwell owns, directly or indirectly, 4,178,935 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 41.8% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Mr. Caldwell also controls 512,426 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 5.1% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and 301,200 Class A Shares of the Issuer representing 0.9% of the outstanding Class A Shares of the Issuer.

For the purposes of this transaction, the joint actors of Thomas Caldwell are the Family Trust and Dorothy A. Caldwell, Thomas Caldwell’s spouse, and a trustee and a beneficiary of the Family Trust.

