Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,711 in the last 365 days.

The 2008 Caldwell Family Trust Announces Purchase of Urbana Corporation Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. wire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2008 Caldwell Family Trust (the “Family Trust”) announced that it has today acquired 200,000 Common Shares of Urbana Corporation (the “Issuer”) from an existing shareholder, representing 2% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

The transaction was effected by way of a private agreement transaction. The Family Trust purchased the securities for investment purposes only and may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors.

As a result of this acquisition, Thomas S. Caldwell owns, directly or indirectly, 4,178,935 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 41.8% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Mr. Caldwell also controls 512,426 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 5.1% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and 301,200 Class A Shares of the Issuer representing 0.9% of the outstanding Class A Shares of the Issuer.

For the purposes of this transaction, the joint actors of Thomas Caldwell are the Family Trust and Dorothy A. Caldwell, Thomas Caldwell’s spouse, and a trustee and a beneficiary of the Family Trust.

For further information contact:
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M., at (416) 595-9106

The Issuer’s head office is located at:
150 King Street West, Suite 1702, P.O. Box 47, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9


Primary Logo

You just read:

The 2008 Caldwell Family Trust Announces Purchase of Urbana Corporation Common Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.