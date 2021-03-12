Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,702 in the last 365 days.

Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (“Hillman” or the “Company”), - Doug Cahill, President and CEO of The Hillman Companies, Inc., announced today that a cash distribution has been declared by Hillman Group Capital Trust for the month of March in the amount of $0.241667 for each Trust Preferred Security (NYSE-Amex: HLM_P). The distribution will be payable March 31, 2021 to holders of record March 23, 2021.

About Hillman
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit https://www.hillmangroup.com/us/en.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Rodny Nacier / Brad Cray
IR@hillmangroup.com
(513) 826-5495

Public Relations
Phil Denning / Doug Donsky
media@hillmangroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.