DEM to Host March 15th Virtual Public Comment Hearing on Draft License for Proposed Medrecycler-RI Inc Medical Waste Treatment Facility in West Warwick

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a virtual public comment hearing next week on the draft medical waste license for the proposed Medrecycler-RI Inc Medical Waste Treatment Facility on 1600 Division Road in West Warwick. Due to the Covid-19 emergency, which prevents the Department from holding public meetings in person, the public hearing will be held virtually in accordance with Executive Order 20-05.

WHAT: Virtual Public Hearing on Draft Medical Waste License for Medrecycler-RI Inc Facility

WHEN: Monday, March 15, 2021 ? 4:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5211383116 Meeting ID: 521 138 3116

To join the public hearing by phone call 1-929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 521 138 3116

The subject of the hearing and DEM's review is limited to issues related to the medical waste license application for the proposed Medrecycler-RI Inc. facility. To make a public comment during the hearing, participants should signal their interest to comment on the record by typing their name and title in the chat box. Note that individuals who join the hearing by phone will not have access to the chat box feature and will therefore be asked for comment at the end of the hearing. Because a large number of participants is anticipated, each commenter will be allowed five minutes to speak. All commenters are encouraged to also submit their comments in writing for clarity and completeness. All interested parties are invited to submit written comments to DEM concerning the draft medical waste license for the proposed Medrecycler-RI Inc. facility via email to Yan Li at yan.li@dem.ri.gov or Mark Dennen at mark.dennen@dem.ri.gov or via regular mail to the Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Materials Management, RI DEM, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908. After the close of the public comment period DEM will compile all written comments submitted to the Department, as well as any verbal comments made during the public hearing and will respond to those comments all at once. Verbal comments made during the hearing and written comments received before or after the hearing will all be given equal consideration.

A recording of the public hearing will be posted at www.dem.ri.gov following the hearing. Copies of the license application, a fact sheet, and other related materials are available online at: http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/wastemanagement/facilities/medrecycler.php