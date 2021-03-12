B-roll – Opening speech by the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage of the opening speech of the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe are available for media to download here: http://bit.ly/NewCAFpdt.
This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).
