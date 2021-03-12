Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 8
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Joint Resolution 16, which — if approved by Missouri voters — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish; Senate Joint Resolution 15, which — if approved by Missouri voters — would modify provisions relating to the right to bear arms; Senate Bill 377, legislation that would modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program; Senate Bill 153, a measure that seeks to make changes to certain tax law; and Senate Bill 262, which would modify provisions relating to transportation.
Eslinger-Podcast-031121
Senator Eslinger says Senate Joint Resolution 16, if approved by Missouri voters, would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish.
Senator Eslinger adds Senate Joint Resolution 15, if approved by Missouri voters, would modify provisions relating to the right to bear arms.
Senator Eslinger also says Senate Bill 377 would modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program.
Senator Eslinger says the Legislature's annual mid-session recess is underway.