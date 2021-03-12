Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 8

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Joint Resolution 16, which — if approved by Missouri voters — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish; Senate Joint Resolution 15, which — if approved by Missouri voters — would modify provisions relating to the right to bear arms; Senate Bill 377, legislation that would modify provisions relating to liability of a landowner of property used for recreational purposes in compliance with a wildlife management program; Senate Bill 153, a measure that seeks to make changes to certain tax law; and Senate Bill 262, which would modify provisions relating to transportation.

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Eslinger-Podcast-031121 (3:16) Q: folks back home.