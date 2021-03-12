Dynamic Marketing Incorporated Hosts Members-Only Virtual Spring Expo on March 18th, 2021

The expo has been strategically designed to help DMI members learn and grow their business.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout COVID-19, organizations around the world continue to navigate the ever-changing ways of conducting business - including many prominent industry gatherings being forced to go virtual. New product and service intros and networking events are vital to any industry and, while many continue struggling to adapt, this is not the case for Dynamic Marketing Incorporated (DMI). After all, when the "D" in the name stands for Dynamic, change comes naturally. As a result, DMI will host an All-Virtual Spring Expo on March 18th, 2021, accessible to all DMI Members for free. Registration is online at https://dmispringexpo21.vfairs.com Dynamic Marketing Incorporated was established in 1957 and is a private co-op of independent appliance store owners located in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. The company purchases consumer electronics and home and commercial appliances at wholesale prices from all major appliance manufactures. In turn, its members sell these products to their customers – a model which helps them to successfully compete with "big box" appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut.DMI’s Spring Expo is full of engaging and motivational events, featuring a keynote address from DMI's Jorge Joskowicz, Executive Director, Alan Joskowicz, Director of Operations, and President, Albert Fouerti. The organization has also created a virtual exhibit hall that attendees can visit throughout the live event until April 17th. The expo’s theme is Learning is Growing, which is very appropriate with the amount of learning DMI members and staff did over the last year. From new ways to do run a business amidst a pandemic to members taking their physical showrooms to a virtual platform, it's been a learning experience for all."We have the most dynamic members and business partners and look forward to bring them a highly interactive day dedicated to helping them learn and grow their businesses,” says Alan Joskowicz. “The DMI Spring 21 Expo has been designed with our members in mind, offering live and recorded presentations, on-demand learning, and interactive booths for them to visit within our show floor. I am looking forward to our members being part of this virtual experience with unlimited free guests welcome! Get ready to Learn, Grow, Achieve, and Repeat."For more information about the DMI Virtual Spring Expo 2021 and to register, go to https://dmispringexpo21.vfairs.com AboutDynamic Marketing Incorporated is a co-op business founded in 1957. For over 60 years, the company has purchased consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors – making them affordable to its members who sell this merchandise to end consumers through their own storefronts. The company is located in Hamilton, NJ, where both its offices and warehouse reside.