THE SAVINGS BANK PARTNERS WITH MASSACHUSETTS BANKS TO LAUNCH FINANCIAL LITERACY WEBSITE FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
(Wakefield, MA) - The Savings Bank, and seven other local banks that have long supported financial literacy in Massachusetts public schools, formed a partnership to bring a popular event to students beginning this spring, virtually.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic bringing in-person fairs to a halt, virtual Credit For Life Fairs on financial literacy will be available to interested high schools starting in the spring of 2021. High school students throughout Massachusetts will be able to participate in a Credit for Life Fair via a responsive website, creditforlife.org.
The Credit for Life Fair, a half-day event where high school students assume the roles of 25-year-old adults and spend their ‘paychecks’ on everything they will need to live, has been a popular event in many Massachusetts public schools for over a decade. Many banks and credit unions throughout the Commonwealth host these events, using local resources and volunteers, and the Massachusetts State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment has encouraged more fairs in recent years by making grants available to schools to participate. In early 2019, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that allows state education officials to establish standards around financial literacy, which schools could incorporate into their existing curricula in subjects like math, business, and social sciences, however, progress made on this initiative has been hampered given the severe constraints put on schools by the pandemic.
Organizers connected last summer to explore collaboration on a virtual experience in 2021 given the unlikelihood of large in-person events. They enlisted FitMoney, who had given support to fairs via its partnership with New England Patriots Brandon Copeland, a passionate financial literacy advocate. “Financial literacy is one of the most important subjects students can learn today, especially as we work to level the playing field for all our kids. Let's continue our efforts together so our students will become financially savvy and responsible young adults" said Brandon Copeland.
“One fact we all agree on is that Credit for Life Fairs are among the most important and impactful events we do every year,” said Bob DiBella, President, and CEO of The Savings Bank, one of the founding sponsors. “With Massachusetts legislation enacted in 2019 authorizing financial literacy to be taught in public schools, we know educators will appreciate this type of program, and we thought, why not collaborate and deliver one common tool that all schools can use to teach the same lessons?”
The website development is in its final stages and will be beta tested by a group of educators and others this month. The participating banks expect to have the site ready for use by high schools and others by the end of March. The group is also in the process of establishing a 501(c)(3) that will allow it to raise funds and plan for future school financial literacy initiatives similar to creditforlife.org.
The Savings Bank is a long-standing supporter of financial literacy in schools. The Bank has been a past participant in various Credit for Life Fairs including those in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen. The Bank also sponsors a student-run bank branch located at Wakefield High School and has supported financial literacy at the elementary school level as well.
For more information and to learn how schools and organizations can participate, you can contact us via kbenedetti@tsbawake24.com or info@creditforlife.org.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $660 million community bank with eight offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen, plus 1st Educational Savings Branch at Wakefield High School, the first student-run branch in the nation. The Bank also operates the Donald E. Garrant Foundation charitable foundation to support financial literacy in public and private schools [K-12] and non-profits).
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $660 million community bank with eight offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen, plus 1st Educational Savings Branch at Wakefield High School, the first student-run branch in the nation. The Bank also operates the Donald E. Garrant Foundation charitable foundation to support financial literacy in public and private schools [K-12] and non-profits).
