Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of 28th Utah Location in Bountiful with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Mar 22 and Free Washes from Mar 24 through Apr 4
The best part is that now we get to do even more fundraisers and impact the lives of more amazing team members and individuals from the community.”BOUNTIFUL, UTAH, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in Utah, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Bountiful and surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on March 24th, run through April 4th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the first day of the Grand Opening on March 24th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The new car wash is located at 136 North 500 West across from Costco and is the second Quick Quack Car Wash location in Bountiful and the 28th location along the Wasatch front. The other location in Bountiful is located at 2566 South 500 West next to Nielsen’s Frozen Custard and opened in 2019.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Monday, March 22nd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill wishes for local families. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“Our love for Bountiful is so big we wouldn’t be satisfied with just one Quick Quack Car Wash location,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “The best part is that now we get to do even more fundraisers and impact the lives of more amazing team members and individuals from the community.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
Quick Quack Car Wash Grand Opening in Bountiful