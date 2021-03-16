Baker Communications Named a Leader in 2020 Sales Training and Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Baker Communications’ sales skills and methodology training helps organizations all over the world improve their sales effectiveness and performance.
We are thrilled to be named a leader in this Wave evaluation, that in our opinion, validates what our customers have been saying about our methodology, training and coaching”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powered by the proven, industry-leading data-driven sales enablement methodology, Baker Communications’ sales skills and methodology training helps organizations all over the world improve their sales effectiveness and performance.
— Walter Rogers
The Forrester Wave™: Sales Training And Services, Q1 2020 report evaluates the nine most significant providers across 28-criterion. The Forrester report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2B sales leaders select the right one for their needs.
In this report, Forrester listed three key differentiators that separated most of the suppliers: Buyer-Centric Methodologies, Modern Delivery Formats, and a Clear Vision for the Future. They went on to say that traditional sales training is largely out of sync with modern buying, selling, and learning scenarios, so B2B marketing and sales leaders need providers that focus on these three key differentiators.
“We are thrilled to be named a leader in this Wave evaluation, that, in our opinion, validates what our customers have been saying about our methodology, training and coaching,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of Baker Communications. “Our customer outcome-based training and performance solutions have helped our clients focus on their most critical skill gaps by using a data-driven approach to identify individual and team opportunities for improvement. This enables a shorter time to peak performance and provides the critical skills for winning deals in a highly competitive marketplace.”
About Baker Communications, Inc.
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
