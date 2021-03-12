Myanmar: Streets of blood in Myaing as UN fears ‘crimes towards humanity’

In one unverified graphic image, a body can be seen with the head blown apart and brain remnants spilled onto the road.

“He said it’s worth dying for,” she said. “He is worried about people not joining the protest. If so, democracy will not return to the country.”

At least 80 people have been killed since the military invalidated the results of the country’s democratic election, the United Nations human rights office said, and hundreds more injured. At least four of the deaths in recent days were individuals arrested and detained by the junta, including two officials with the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) party. All four died in custody, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

More than 2,000 people have been arbitrarily detained since the coup, according to AAPP, many of them kept out of contact from family and friends, their condition or whereabouts unknown.

CNN cannot independently verify the arrest numbers or death toll from AAPP….