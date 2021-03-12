Comitta: Pa. Hospitality Grant Program Opens Monday, More Federal Funds on the Way

WEST CHESTER (March 12, 2021) – Beginning Monday, March 15, Chester County restaurants, taverns, and other businesses in the hospitality industry that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for up to $50,000 in state pandemic relief funding.

Under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), approximately $5.9 million in state funding has been allocated to help eligible Chester County hospitality industry businesses alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses.

Grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.

The program is being administered by the Chester County Economic Development Council. Applications will be accepted between March 15 and April 12. Visit www.ccedcpa.com/chirp/ for more information or to apply online.

CHIRP, established by Senate Bill 109 (Act 1 of 2021), was unanimously passed the legislature and signed into law earlier this year. It will provide $145 million in total funding to support eligible hospitality industry businesses across the Commonwealth.

Senator Carolyn Comitta said that the program, along with additional funding coming through the recently approved federal American Rescue Plan (ARP), will provide much-needed support to impacted businesses as our economy continues to recover and reopen.

“We are seeing positive signs on the horizon, with the approach of spring weather and increased vaccinations,” she said. “However, businesses in the hospitality industry – restaurants, bars, caterers, hotels, and more – continue to face significant challenges and still need our support.”

In addition, the ARP provides and expands important federal relief programs for impacted businesses, including:

An additional $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and expanded eligibility for nonprofits and digital news outlets.

An additional $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance program to help the hardest-hit small businesses.

A new $25 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which will offer grants to help local restaurants keep their doors open and keep their workers employed.

An additional $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program to support live entertainment venues.

And $10 billion for the State Small Business Credit Initiative to help small businesses grow and create jobs.

“While we are optimistic that we can beat this virus and brighter days are ahead, the battle isn’t over yet. The economic impacts of this pandemic are significant, and, like the public health challenges, they won’t be resolved overnight,” Comitta said. “We must continue to support small businesses, continue to work to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it, and continue to wear masks and stop the spread.”

###