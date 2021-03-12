Press Release - FAA Proposes $115,500 Civil Penalty Against Fenix Air Charter of South Carolina

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $115,500 civil penalty against Fenix Air Charter, of Spartanburg, S.C., for allegedly conducting charter flights in an aircraft that did not comply with airworthiness regulations.

The FAA alleges that between July 9 and July 13, 2020, Fenix Air Charter conducted approximately 18 charter flights in a twin-engine Cessna 402B that was not airworthy. The aircraft was not airworthy because the company failed to rebalance the flight controls after painting the aircraft, as the aircraft maintenance manual requires.

The FAA further alleges that the operations were careless or reckless so as to endanger the life or property of another.

Fenix Air Charter has been in communication with the FAA about the case.