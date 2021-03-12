Northeast Attorneys Greg Trif and Louis A Modugno Announce Formation of the New Full-Service Law Firm Trif & Modugno LLC
Building off its founders’ commitment to excellence, the new client-centric law firm Trif & Modugno LLC has offices in New Jersey, New York, & Pennsylvania.MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to meet and exceed client expectations is the foundation of a successful law firm. For Greg Trif and Louis A. Modugno, these qualities are something they have built their careers around.
Recently, Trif and Modugno, formerly having worked together successfully at an Am Law 200 law firm, formed a new partnership as Trif & Modugno LLC, with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Their new full-service law firm represents businesses, insurance companies, and their insureds and individual clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to family-owned businesses. Despite its recent formation, the firm is already known for its culture and commitment to providing clients with strategic and effective solutions to achieve their legal and business goals.
“We have assembled a team of well-respected attorneys who are truly talented, innovative, and intensely dedicated to timely and accurately responding to our clients’ needs,” commented Greg Trif. “We take pride in our ability to give personal attention to each of our clients and focus on delivering results and guidance inline with our clients’ goals. We strive to exceed even the highest expectations, something which has been building quickly with our client-base,” said Louis Modugno.
According to the firm, its practice areas include all aspects of commercial transactions, contract review, purchase and sale transactions, construction and litigation including employment, labor, fiduciary, professional and director and officer litigation, fidelity and surety, insurance coverage, and creditor rights, work-out, and complex bankruptcy matters.
Trif & Modugno LLC pride themselves on the results they provide through crafting creative solutions for potential transactions, offering valuable opinions, and developing strategic recommendations for resolving disputes. For disputes that cannot be resolved amicably or where a business solution is unachievable, the firm’s clients and adversaries know that the attorneys at Trif & Modugno are always prepared and ready to showcase their tenacity and preparation in litigation or arbitration.
For more information about Trif & Modugno and its legal professionals, be sure to visit https://tm-firm.com.
