Newport News Shipbuilding Employees Honored at 3rd Annual Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Outstanding Apprentice Awards Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that seven employees from The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding were selected by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry as Outstanding Apprentices of the Year for 2020. The third annual conference was held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The honor recognizes apprentices who have excelled in their respective programs in the areas of accuracy and efficiency; cooperation with supervisors and journeymen; initiative; leadership; decision-making ability; and outstanding accomplishments. The seven Newport News apprentices selected for this year’s award are:



Ian Carrillo , heavy metal fabrication

, heavy metal fabrication Mark Emorski , non-destructive tester

, non-destructive tester Emily Hudgins , electrician

, electrician Steven Hux , metrology technician

, metrology technician Molly Kranc , welder

, welder Colton Messick , sheet metal worker

, sheet metal worker Matthew Plogger, machinist



A video of the virtual ceremony is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=K-I83P7yKDo

The Apprentice School accepts approximately 225 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes. Through partnerships with Thomas Nelson Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, The Apprentice School’s academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

