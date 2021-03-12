Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,661 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Thoughtful Brands, The Valens Company, American Manganese and Todos Medical

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) closes previously announced bought-deal offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,250,000, including full exercise of over-allotment option click here
  •  Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) reveals $7.15 million in sales for the month of February 2021, representing a 38.1% month over month increase click here
  •  Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) finalizes definitive agreement to acquire cannabis company Green Therapeutics click here
  •  Thoughtful Brands Inc (CSE:TBI) (FRA:1WZ1) (OTCQB:PEMTF) strengthens sales and operation networks in North America and Europe click here
  •  The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) enters into pre-roll manufacturing and distribution services deal with Experion Biotechnologies click here
  •  American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) awards C$2.7M contract to build two battery recycling plants to partner Kemetco click here
  •  Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) subsidiary CannMart receives its medical cannabis license renewal click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Thoughtful Brands, The Valens Company, American Manganese and Todos Medical

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.