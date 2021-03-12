TV Reality Star Shay Johnson Named USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador

(C) Shay Johnson with USA FIbroid Centers Founders (L) Dr. Yan Katsnelson and (R) Dr. Flora Katsnelson

Drawing from personal experience, the "Love & Hip-Hop Miami" star wants to bring attention to fibroid disease that isn’t talked about often enough.

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers has named Shay Johnson – urban model, reality television personality and fitness guru – a Brand Ambassador to help spread awareness about fibroid disease that affects 26 million American women annually. USA Fibroid Centers provide the most advanced treatment for uterine fibroids which offers the complete preservation of the uterus and fertility.

After suffering from fibroids, the "Love & Hip-Hop Miami" star wants to bring attention to an all-too-common medical condition that only affects women and isn’t talked about often enough. Uterine fibroids are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman's uterus. Studies suggest that more than 80 percent of African American and 70 percent of Caucasian women will develop fibroids by age 50.1

"Shay Johnson will help us spotlight the critical need for awareness, education and innovative treatment such as Uterine Fibroid Embolization," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. "Supporting patients' needs begins with recognizing there is a non-surgical procedure that preserves the uterus and allows women relief from painful symptoms.”

Currently treatment of fibroid disease often results in surgeries, infertility, pregnancy loss and hysterectomies. More hysterectomies are done because of fibroids than any other problem of the uterus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, with one in three women having a hysterectomy by age 60.2

Johnson's fibroid ordeal began after she was diagnosed with uterine fibroids growing on her ovaries. She experienced symptoms that included blood clots "larger than the palm of her hand" and fainting spells due to anemia. Johnson's situation was so dire she had to have a blood transfusion to remove a fibroid the size of a grapefruit. Although Johnson underwent a myomectomy, she still suffers with fibroid symptoms.

"Experiencing fibroids was the most painful, depressing experience ever," said Johnson. "I went through it for a reason. It's time we have more conversations around fibroid disease."

In her role as a USA Fibroid Centers ambassador, Johnson will encourage women to speak up about fibroid disease and help spread awareness about the minimally invasive UFE procedure that safeguards reproductive health, especially among young women.

UFE is provided by interventional radiologists who specialize in this painless and successful procedure. USA Fibroid Centers is one of the few nationwide outpatient centers that specialize in the treatment of uterine fibroids.

"Patients need to be in charge of their health," Dr. Katsnelson said. "We need to liberate women in a way in which they can get answers and understand there is a non-surgical solution to painful fibroids. We need to change the perception that living with fibroids is normal."

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

