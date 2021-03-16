CMS’ Changes To Inpatient Only List Is Good News For Ambulatory Surgery Centers
We are pleased that this change allows the patient and the physician to make the decision of where the surgery will take place rather than it being up to the insurance company”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) made significant adjustments to the inpatient only list. In a final rule for 2020, CMS removed total hip replacement, making this procedure eligible to be paid by Medicare in hospital outpatient and inpatient settings. In addition, CMS is adding total knee arthroplasty and knee mosaicplasty to the ASC (ambulatory surgical center) Covered Procedures List. Procedures covered on the list include those that are not expected to pose a significant risk to the patient’s safety and would not require medical monitoring and care for the patient the following day.
In the coming years, orthopedic outpatient procedures are expected to surge. A 13% increase is expected in outpatient orthopedic surgeries in the next five years. Hip and knee replacement surgeries will increase over 200% in the next five years with growth projected to be 580% for hip replacement, and 752% for knee replacement over the next ten years.
“We are pleased that this change allows the patient and the physician to make the decision of where the surgery will take place rather than it being up to the insurance company,” states Cammy Gilstrap, director of Cascade Surgicenter in Bend, Oregon.
In partnership with Cascade Surgicenter, physicians at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research began researching outpatient total joint replacement in 2012. With the development of advanced protocals and pathways by staff, the first outpatient total knee replacement was done in 2015. The Center and Cascade Surgicenter now average more than thirty outpatient joint replacements a month.
The pandemic has posed a particular challenge to ambulatory surgery centers, but changes to the inpatient only list would give ASCs and patients more flexibility in accessing the care they need when hospitals are forced to limit patient volume. "Because the pandemic has forced many ASCs to close, thereby decreasing Medicare beneficiary access to care in that setting, we believe allowing greater flexibility for physicians and patients to choose ASCs as the site of care, particularly during the pandemic, would help to alleviate both access to care concerns for elective procedures as well as access to emergency care concerns for hospital outpatient departments," states the rule.
