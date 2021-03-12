Welcome to Kinmen County, ‘Taiwan’s DMZ’: Tanks, propaganda and vacationers

(CNN) — On a hilltop on the northwestern tip of Taiwan’s Kinmen Island stands the Beishan Broadcast Wall, a towering concrete structure dotted with 48 loudspeakers.

Decades ago, this sea-facing propaganda machine blasted songs by Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng — Asia’s late “eternal queen of pop” — across a 10-kilometer stretch of sea, her music aimed at residents of the mainland Chinese city of Xiamen.

Built in 1967, it was a key instrument in the cold war between the Communist Party on the mainland and Taiwan’s ruling Kuomintang. In addition to playing songs by famous Taiwanese singers, authorities broadcast speeches, some of which invited mainland soldiers to defect.

The Beishan Broadcast Wall, once a propaganda tool, is now a popular tourist attraction. An Rong Xu/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Loudspeakers in Xiamen returned the favor, blasting their own nationalistic messages across the water.

Why place so much importance on a tiny island?

Mainland China and Taiwan have…