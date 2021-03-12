Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,686 in the last 365 days.

Welcome to Kinmen County, ‘Taiwan’s DMZ’: Tanks, propaganda and vacationers

(CNN) — On a hilltop on the northwestern tip of Taiwan’s Kinmen Island stands the Beishan Broadcast Wall, a towering concrete structure dotted with 48 loudspeakers.

Decades ago, this sea-facing propaganda machine blasted songs by Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng — Asia’s late “eternal queen of pop” — across a 10-kilometer stretch of sea, her music aimed at residents of the mainland Chinese city of Xiamen.

Built in 1967, it was a key instrument in the cold war between the Communist Party on the mainland and Taiwan’s ruling Kuomintang. In addition to playing songs by famous Taiwanese singers, authorities broadcast speeches, some of which invited mainland soldiers to defect.

The Beishan Broadcast Wall, once a propaganda tool, is now a popular tourist attraction.

An Rong Xu/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Loudspeakers in Xiamen returned the favor, blasting their own nationalistic messages across the water.

Why place so much importance on a tiny island?

Mainland China and Taiwan have…

You just read:

Welcome to Kinmen County, ‘Taiwan’s DMZ’: Tanks, propaganda and vacationers

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.