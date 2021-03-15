Label & Co. Wins 5 Prestigious 2021 Homebuyers’ Choice Awards

Homebuyers’ Choice Award Sky Cove South’s Sand Dollar 5 Model – Contemporary Elevation

The Sky Cove of Westlake single-family homebuilder earned 5 coveted awards at this years’ annual competition

WESTLAKE, FL, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the 25th Annual Homebuyers’ Choice Awards were announced March 4th by customer experience management company, Eliant on their website, in lieu of an in-person event.

Among medium-volume builders, Label & Co. received 1st place in Design Experience, 2nd place in the categories of Purchase Experience and Best Customer Communication and tied for 5th place in the First Year Quality category. Stephanie Gonzalez took first place as Sales Representative of the Year!

“We are very proud of our team,” said Label & Co. Vice President, Gary Brown. “These awards are based on comprehensive, independent surveys completed by Sky Cove’s homebuyers after closing - and again within their first 6 months and at the end of one year living in their new home. Earning such high marks from homeowners in our community’s very first year - and under 2020’s challenging circumstances - reinforces our company’s core values and our team’s outstanding commitment to providing a superior customer experience.”

According to Eliant, “the winning builders and representatives were determined by analyzing the results of nearly two-hundred thousand surveys administered in 2020 to homebuyers from 185 major homebuilders across the USA. There were 33 first-place honors awarded across 13 categories, including individual representative awards.”

Brown says the participants are a list of who’s who among American homebuilders.

“To see Label & Co. on the winner’s list alongside some of the most respected and well-known names in the building industry is a huge honor,” said Brown.

Following the incredible success of Sky Cove, Label & Co. recently introduced its second Westlake neighborhood, Sky Cove South.

Located immediately south of its nearly sold-out sister-community, Sky Cove South is a gated neighborhood of 197, 3 - 5-bedroom, Contemporary, Mediterranean or Coastal-inspired single-family homes priced from the $300,000s. The builder offers 11 wide-open floor plans ranging from 1,458 – 2, 755 square feet – situated on berm, buffer, corner, lakefront or oversized homesites. Residents will enjoy a private fitness center and European-Style Park – plus access to Westlake Adventure Park’s amazing amenities.

Sky Cove South homes include homebuyer “wish list” features like hurricane impact glass windows and doors, luxurious quartz countertops, oversized kitchen islands, upgraded cabinetry and floor tile, gypsum concrete 2nd stories for sound insulation – and more. Several Sky Cove South floor plans offer optional dens and lofts at no additional charge. First-floor masters and even double-master-suites are also available.

More About Sky Cove South

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove South, a gated neighborhood of 197 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With 11 new, one- and two-story, 3 to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove South is truly the perfect neighborhood for all kinds of families!

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 30+ years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida, to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. It’s under construction community, Sky Cove of Westlake is nearly sold-out. The recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.

About the Homebuyers’ Choice Awards

The Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards has been the arbiter of superior customer experience in the homebuilding industry. Powered by Eliant’s best-in-class technology, reliable data, and actionable insights, the awards consist of 13 categories, each reflective of the values, opinions, and experiences of more than 170,000 recent homebuyers from 185 major new homebuilders across the U.S.

About Eliant

Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, vendors, trades, lenders and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home buying questions. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, Eliant is the parent of the annual Homebuyers’ Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.

