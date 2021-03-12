Alexander Rekeda Delves Into the Culture of the Dominican Republic
Travel enthusiast Alexander Rekeda offers a fascinating insight into the Greater Antilles archipelago's Dominican Republic and its culture.
Alexander Rekeda on the culture of the Dominican RepublicHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel enthusiast Alexander Rekeda offers a fascinating insight into the Greater Antilles archipelago's Dominican Republic and its culture.
Located on Hispaniola, one of just a pair of islands in the Caribbean to be shared by two sovereign states, the Dominican Republic is among the largest nations in the Greater Antilles archipelago. A keen world traveler, Alexander Rekeda provides a closer look at Dominican culture.
The Dominican Republic occupies the easternmost half of the island of Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles. "The westernmost half of the island is occupied by Haiti," explains Alexander Rekeda. "In the Caribbean, only one other island—Saint Martin—is shared by two sovereign states in this manner," adds the New Jersey-based travel expert.
Alexander Rekeda has traveled extensively to destinations including Mexico, Ecuador, Curacao, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Italy, Ukraine, and elsewhere. "I'm a big fan of the Dominican Republic," says Alexander.
International travel, of course, for much of the past year, has been restricted. Around the world, measures have been taken to curb the spread of the ongoing global health crisis stemming from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
With this in mind, Alexander Rekeda is eager to share an enthusiastic insight into the culture of one of his favorite travel destinations. "The culture of the Dominican Republic is rich, diverse, and boasts influences from across the globe," reveals Rekeda.
Predominantly derived from Spanish tradition, Dominican culture, Alexander reports, also boasts customs that have origins elsewhere in Europe and parts of Africa. "Native Taino influences, too, as you might expect, also remain extremely strong," he adds.
The Dominican Republic's European cultural influences are most apparent, Rekeda states, in the island nation's language, law, predominant religion, and its striking and varied architectural styles. "Fused with African and native Taino customs and traditions, it should come as no surprise that present-day Dominican culture is so rich," he adds.
The Dominican Republic is famed for its music, dance, and sport. According to Alexander Rekeda, visual arts, literature, and cuisine are all central to Dominican culture as well.
Similarly important, especially to present-day Dominican culture, is fashion, Rekeda goes on to point out. "Particularly in more recent years, the Dominican Republic has become a key player in the international fashion and design world," says travel fan Alexander.
Also significant to Dominican culture, Alexander Rekeda reports, are national symbols including the Bayahibe Rose, the West Indian Mahogany, and the Cigua Palmera. "These represent the Dominican Republic's national flower, national tree, and the national bird, respectively," he adds.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here