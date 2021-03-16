EYP Mission Critical Facilities and i3 Solutions Group Launches First Data Center Sustainability White Paper
The new series of white papers aims to provide vendor-neutral decision-making support lowering the carbon footprint of data center operations.
Data Centers with low-carbon generation sources and sufficient energy storage can assist in backfill grid capacity shortfalls by interacting with the grid.
— Ed Ansett, CEng, FIET, FBCS, Founder and Chairman of i3 Solutions Group.
The first white paper from the recently announced i3 EYP MCF GHG Abatement Group provides an objective analysis of Infrastructure Sustainability Options and Revenue Opportunities for Data Centers
16th March 2021: US, London, Singapore: The EYP Mission Critical Facilities Inc., (EYP MCF) and i3 Solutions Group collaboration on greenhouse gas abatement has issued the first in a series of white papers providing detailed technical analysis for data center operators as they move to carbon net-zero operations.
The new series of white papers aims to provide vendor-neutral decision-making support together with insights into the factors associated with the many technology options currently available to the sector for lowering the carbon footprint of data center operations.
Titled: “Infrastructure Sustainability Options and Revenue Opportunities for Data Centers,” the first paper is available for download now, and covers how targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing revenue-generating opportunities are not mutually exclusive objectives.
“With Government regulation driving data center owners to consider the impact of their businesses on climate change, the drivers for change incorporate a wide range of financial, operational and environmental elements. This includes the commercial imperative as end-users demand reduced costs and carbon neutrality,” says report author, Ed Ansett, CEng, FIET, FBCS, Founder and Chairman of i3 Solutions Group.
“The purpose of this series of white papers is to help inform decision making as data center owners play their part in reducing and removing greenhouse gas emissions in order to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.”
The first paper provides in-depth technical insight into areas including Demand Side Response, Data Center Power Generation, Energy Storage and Sustainable Energy Trading, as well as System Selection criteria such as Sustainability Performance Indices (SPIs).
Defining a Practical Roadmap to Carbon Net-zero Data Centers
Formed earlier this year, the i3 EYP MCF GHG Abatement Group was established to deliver a practical roadmap toward GHG abatement and carbon net-zero data centers by 2030. The new white paper is part of a series to support this work.
Currently scheduled for production, future white papers in the series will assess the technical, sustainability and financial considerations associated with a range of topics including:
• Assessment and application of gas reciprocating engines and turbines
• Assessment and application of fuel cells to data centers
• Demand response opportunities for data center embedded generation and storage systems
• GHG reduction with blended hydrogen and natural gas generation
White papers will be published at regular intervals and will be freely available as downloads for data center professionals. For updates on progress, please follow i3 Solutions Group and EYP MCF on LinkedIn. To download the first white paper and sign-up to receive alerts for future publications, please click here.
