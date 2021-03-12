Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JENTUL Publishing Is Proud To Release Bruce Blanton’s Newest Novel CONFLICTED. A Title Which Suits the Novel

Bruce Blanton has done it again. An exciting Novel filled with intrigue and adventure and as usual, always a love story.

HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Tulloch is a man conflicted. From the age of four, his father and others trained him in ten forms of hand-to-hand combat, firearms, the bow, the sword, and the staff. He’s excelled at all of them. When his family dies in a mysterious car accident, his grandmother encourages Tim to turn to the Bible. The teachings he learns in its pages cause him to question his true nature. Tim knows his family didn’t die in an accident – they were murdered. He vows to find out who killed them and why.

At 19, he is recruited by the Unit; a three-person secret team started by President Eisenhower. Their mission is to serve America by stealthily fighting the forces of the Group of Twenty and the Apolluon's, both of whom want to destroy the country and take control. The Unit is supposed to be non-violent, which fits well with Tim’s new beliefs. But circumstances take a deadly turn causing Tim to take human lives, including one close to him.

Tim won’t risk his faith. He leaves the Unit and builds a mission in Los Angeles with his new wife. Fate is not finished with him, though. When local gangs threaten to destroy the mission and harm his wife and daughter, Tim must decide between turning the other cheek or being an Avenger for God.

Philip Tullis
JENTUL Publishing
+1 8477320508
email us here
