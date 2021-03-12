AbleDocs Founder and PDF Accessibility Expert Adam Spencer Launches Thought Leadership Blog
Adam Spencer’s new blog features a growing library of articles on various aspects of document accessibility.OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Spencer, an acclaimed PDF accessibility expert and the Founder of Oakville, Ontario-headquartered AbleDocs, has launched a thought leadership blog located at https://adam-spencer.medium.com.
Adam Spencer’s new blog features a growing library of articles on various aspects of document accessibility, such as how to develop documents that comply with AODA and ADA standards, how document accessibility helps organizations reach all — and not just some — of their customers, exploring the accessibility of PDFs along with other electronic documents, and more. All content is available on-demand, no sign-up is required, and visitors are invited to “follow” Adam Spencer to get immediately notified when new content is available.
In one blog titled “What is ADA Compliance and How Do I Make My Documents Conform to its Standards?”, Adam Spencer highlights what you and your business can do to ensure that your online documents are ADA compliant. As an expert in the field, he explains that compliance isn’t as hard as some perceive it to be if you are guided by the right partner, like AbleDocs. Their solutions include ways to remediate existing content, or the use of applications to help organizations create accessible content from the beginning.
In addition to his blog, Adam Spencer also provides content on his personal website located at https://adam-spencer.com. Visitors will find videos, links to both Adam Spencer and AbleDocs in the news and media, and more. The website is designed for both desktop and mobile browsing and is HTTPS compliant.
About Adam Spencer
Adam Spencer is a serial entrepreneur and the Founder and President of AbleDocs: a worldwide leader in PDF accessibility products and services that uses best-in-class technology and deep category experience to make document accessibility fast, easy, secure and cost-effective — ultimately so that web content works for everyone the way that it should. For nearly a decade, Adam has been an active member in the standards authoring community, and contributes to ISO 32000-1/2 and ISO 14289-1/2. He also serves as the Vice-Chair of the Standards Council of Canada for PDF and PDF accessibility, and is a Professor of Entrepreneurship in Accessibility at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario. Prior to launching AbleDocs, Adam Co-Founded and served as Head of Accessibility Services at Accessibil-IT, a document accessibility provider. He currently lives in Oakville, Ontario, which is in the Greater Toronto Area.
