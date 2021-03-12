Questex Postpones VIBE Conference 2021 Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the parent company of VIBE Conference, today announces the event has been unavoidably rescheduled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in California. Originally scheduled to run June 7-9, 2021, VIBE Conference is now scheduled to take place September 27-29, 2021 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA.



“The current ongoing crisis and restrictions in California, necessitated postponing the 2021 event to a later date to ensure we have the ability to host a live, safe, and successful program,” stated Laddie Weiss, Event Director.

From the launch in 2009, the mission of VIBE Conference has been to listen to the market and build a platform for collaboration. VIBE Conference will take every step available to create a safe and secure show experience for attendees, speakers, and sponsors to interact, conduct meetings, and form meaningful relationships. For more information visit www.vibeconference.com.

About VIBE Conference

VIBE Conference is owned by Questex and is the premier event for chain restaurant and hotel beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. VIBE Conference is part of the Bar & Restaurant Group, a division of the Questex Hospitality Group, which also produces daily content on barandrestaurantexpo.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212-895-8488‬