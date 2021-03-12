Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,692 in the last 365 days.

Global Aerospace Smart Coatings Market - Forecast to 2026

3M, AnCatt, AkzoNobel, Arkema, ATFI, Autonomic Materials, Axalta, BASF, Cardinal Glass, Clariant, Corning, Covestro, Devan, Dow Chemical, Drywired, DSM, DuPont, Evonik, INI Worldwide (Industrial Nanotech), Kimberly-Clark, Lonza Industrial Solutions, Lubrizol, Microban, NanoTex, and NEI Corporation are key industry participants in the Aerospace Smart Coatings Market Share. Other major players include PPG, nGimat, Reactive Surfaces, Saint-Gobain, Huntsman Corporation, Sensor Coatings Systems, Sherwin-Williams, SLIPS Technologies, Specialty Coating Systems, and Tesla Nanocoatings.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Aerospace Smart Coatings Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].

Aviation industry expansion along with the increasing need to adopt sustainable surface material will drive the Aerospace Smart Coatings Market growth. The rising trend for lighter-weight components with elongated lifecycle is expected to stimulate the adoption of anti-corrosive coatings. Each year a huge amount is spent on aircraft maintenance to prevent it from corrosion, fouling, microbes, and icing. It is very critical for engineers to invest in sustainable and cost-effective surface coatings. The industry also attains the highest number of patents granted in the coatings segment.

High demand from components like the compressor, structural body parts, valves, heat exchangers and turbine blades due to their efficient performance will stimulate industrial growth. Also, improving the aesthetics of the exposed structure will proliferate the product adoption for decorative purposes.


Browse TOC on “Global Aerospace Smart Coatings Market - Forecast to 2026" 

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-aerospace-smart-coatings-market-2838


Corrosion resistance is among the major concern

Critical factors such as corrosion in the exterior and interior components of the aircraft have imposed the usage of smart coatings in the industry. These conditions occur due to harsh weather circumstances and inefficient quality coatings. Thus, it is recommended to adopt effective materials which are sustainable and increases the components' life cycle.

Self-healing coatings hold the most potential

The aircraft restoration causes a huge financial burden on the companies owing to the costly repairing process and materials. The introduction of self-healing coatings that repair the cracked or damaged components on the application has open new avenues in the aviation industry. It is very difficult to replace or repair the heavy components and also result in higher operational cost. Therefore, the smart coatings provide more consistent and sustainable solutions at economical costing. 

APAC will lead the market share

Asia Pacific is expected to gain maximum market share during the forecast period. Aviation industry expansion along with the wide product availability will positively influence the regional industrial growth. China, South Korea, Japan, and India will be the major contributor during the forecast period. Higher inclination towards patented technology by universities and research institutes will positively impact the growth.

Integration across the value chain will play a key role

AnCatt, AkzoNobel, 3M, Arkema, ATFI, Axalta, BASF, Cardinal Glass, Autonomic Materials, Clariant, Corning, Devan, Dow Chemical, Covestro, Drywired, DuPont, Evonik, DSM, INI Worldwide (Industrial Nanotech), Lonza Industrial Solutions, Kimberly-Clark, Lubrizol, Microban, NEI Corporation, and NanoTex are key identified players in the Market Share.

PPG, Huntsman Corporation, Reactive Surfaces, Saint-Gobain, nGimat, Sherwin-Williams, Sensor Coatings Systems, Specialty Coating Systems, Tesla Nanocoatings, and SLIPS Technologies are other major companies in the value chain.


Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-aerospace-smart-coatings-market-2838


Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Anti-Corrosion
  • Anti-Icing
  • Anti-Microbial
  • Anti-Fouling
  • Self-Healing
  • Self-Cleaning
  • Others

Layer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Single
  • Multi

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America                                                                                 

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa


Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Aerospace Smart Coatings Market - Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.