Glass Lewis, a Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Recommends Neos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Pending Merger With Aytu BioScience

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) has recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger with Aytu BioScience, Inc (“Aytu”). On March 10, 2021, the Company announced that another leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., had also recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger with Aytu.

In recommending Neos stockholders vote “FOR” the merger, Glass Lewis indicated in its March 12, 2021 report:

“For Neos shareholders, the transaction would also provide an opportunity to participate in a combined company with a stronger financial profile and balance sheet than Neos on a stand-alone basis. Broadly speaking, we see no cause for significant concern with the strategic rationale for the proposed transaction and expect shareholders of both companies could benefit from the combination.

…

Overall, we believe the proposed transaction is strategically reasonable and financially acceptable from the perspective of shareholders of both companies. Based on these factors and the support of the board, we believe the proposed transaction is in the best interests of shareholders.”

The Neos Board of Directors recommend that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the pending merger with Aytu in advance of the Special Meeting, which will be held on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to the pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held exclusively online via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NEOS2021SM . There is no physical location for the special meeting.

The approval of the merger requires the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of all of the outstanding shares of Neos common stock as of the record date, February 5, 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares, no matter how many or how few they own.

Whether or not a stockholder intends to attend the virtual special meeting, the Neos Board asks that they vote TODAY by telephone, by Internet at www.proxyvote.com using 16-digit control number on the proxy card, or by completing, signing, dating and returning the proxy card enclosed in the proxy.

Any stockholder with questions about the special meeting or in need of assistance in voting their shares should contact the Company’s proxy solicitor:

MacKenzie Partners

1407 Broadway, 27th Floor

New York, New York 10018

Email: proxy@mackenziepartners.com

Call Collect: (212) 929-5500

Toll-Free: (800) 322-2885

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. Neos markets Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD. Neos also has a development candidate, NT0502, for the treatment of sialorrhea in patients with neurological conditions. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com