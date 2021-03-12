Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Will Reach USD 4,670 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 4,670 Million by 2026. Top market players are Synthon Holding B.V., Seattle Genetics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Immunogen Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Drugs (Adcetris and Kadcyla), Mechanism of Action (CD30 Antibodies and HER2 Antibodies), Application (Breast Cancer, Lymphoma, and Other Types of Cancer): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market was estimated at USD 2,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,670 Million by 2026. The global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026”.

Antibody drug conjugates are usually used to treat cancer and therefore are better and safer than most other cancer therapies. The increased incidence of cancer growth combined with the development of the geriatric population is likely to have an impact on the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market. Moreover, major innovative progressions are likewise adding to drive the development. As estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals aged 65 years or more is projected to reach 16 % of the total population by 2050, compared to 7% in 2000. Maturing has become a significant hazard factor for various illnesses including cancer and others. Consequently, the developing geriatric populace is projected to drive the development of the market over the figure time frame.

Impressive financial investments involving technologies and their small distribution are likely to boost the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing use of Antibody Drug Conjugates in different sections of end-users across developing countries is a component that stimulates market growth. However, high capital costs and rigid regulatory regulations are the key factors restricting the growth of the sector.

Industry Major Market Players

Synthon Holding B.V.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Immunomedics Inc.

Immunogen Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

The Antibody Drug Conjugates industry has been segmented on the basis of drugs, application, mechanism of action, and region. The drugs segment is divided into adcetris and kadcyla. The Adcetris division had the largest market share in 2019, with the fastest increase expected in the near future. ADCs have been attracting a lot of interest from both small and major pharmaceutical firms because of effective marketing and advanced technologies.

Further, the mechanism of action segment is classified as HER2 antibodies and CD30 antibodies. Additionally, the application segment is classified as lymphoma, breast cancer, and others. Breast cancer was the largest share in 2019 and is likely to experience greater growth over the coming years due to various factors such as Kadcyla availability and high incidence of breast cancer.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Antibody Drug Conjugates sector. Key strategic developments in the Antibody Drug Conjugates market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Antibody Drug Conjugates market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The worldwide market for ADC is expected to be driven by the advancement of clinical innovation. The key drivers of the market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, the development of mature populations, and the increase in large populations. Besides, the expanding research exercises on immune response treatments, preclinical examination, more exploration on cutting edge tranquilize revelations, and expanding research on oncology infections and the developing joint effort between research foundations, Biotechnology, and Biopharmaceuticals organizations is likewise going about as a fuel to the market and is relied upon to drive the market of ADC inside the estimate time frame. However, the significant expense of the methodology and the lack of funds can be the restriction for the development of this market.

The world market is categorized as Latin America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the MEA regions. North America is projected to control the global market quickly due to the increasing proliferation of technologically innovative technologies in the countries of the region. This rise in demand is attributed due to increasing individual awareness regarding the usage of advanced healthcare in the region. North America is a very well-established region in terms of medical knowledge and the use of ADCs and makes up most of the established market. However, Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast time due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan Province in China and further widespread into neighboring countries.

This report segments the Antibody Drug Conjugates market as follows:

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Drugs Segment Analysis

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Mechanism of Action Segment Analysis

CD30 Antibodies

HER2 Antibodies

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Application Segment Analysis

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

