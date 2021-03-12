Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

/EIN News/ -- SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST) today announced that as a material inducement to enter into employment with the Company on February 15, 2021, the Company granted an inducement award of 250,000 restricted shares of the Company’s common stock (the “ Inducement Award ”) to Carl Hauch, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on March 12, 2021, which vests as follows: (a) 34% of the Inducement Award will vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, (b) 33% of the Inducement Award will vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant and (c) 33% of the Inducement Award will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant. Vesting of the shares of restricted stock is conditioned upon Mr. Hauch's continued employment with the Company and is subject to acceleration upon certain events. The Inducement Award was granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.



About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.

