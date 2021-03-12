Discovery Announces Appointment of Jennifer Wagner to Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Wagner to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).



Ms. Wagner is a corporate securities lawyer with 15 years of experience in the mining sector. She is currently Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake”). Prior to joining Kirkland Lake in 2015, she acted as legal counsel and corporate secretary to various TSX and TSXV listed mining companies. Ms. Wagner has extensive experience advising companies on a variety of corporate commercial transactions, governance, and compliance matters. Ms. Wagner received a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and an LL.B. from the University of Windsor.

Murray John, Chairman of the Company, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Ms. Wagner to the Board. Her well-recognized skills in commercial and corporate transactions and Environmental, Social and Governance matters complement the skill set of our current Board members. She will make a valuable contribution as the Company goes through its next stage of growth as we systematically advance and de-risk our flagship Cordero project.”

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Ms. Wagner has been granted 300,000 stock options (“Options”). The Options, each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.08 per share, vest annually in two equal tranches beginning on the date of the grant of March 11, 2021. The Options will expire five years after the date of grant. Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months from the date of grant.

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over $90 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

