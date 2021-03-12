InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT).

As discussed in the podcast, XPhyto Therapeutics recently received ISO certification for its rapid point-of-care COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test.

“We expect to be in the market very soon, within 30 days, pending European approval right now,” Rogers said. “Testing is highly relevant and will be for many years to come. The virus is endemic. It appears that it will be a forever problem. It will be active at all times for the foreseeable future somewhere in the world, and testing is a major part of managing that situation. The rollout of vaccines will not be uniform across the globe. There will be significant discrepancies, primarily for logistical and economic reasons, between the developing world and the developed world. Any time there’s international travel, and in particular between jurisdictions with disparity of economic comfort or success, there’s going to be this need for ongoing testing.”

Rogers then explained how the company’s COVID-19 test differs from diagnostics currently in use around the world.

“There are three different tests out there. The PCR is the diagnostic standard. If a doctor diagnoses you with COVID-19, it’s via a PCR test. Antigen tests tend to be cheaper and disposable but significantly less accurate. Serology tests are looking at your immune reaction and are really only relevant in terms of whether you have been exposed in the past,” he said.

“When we set out to develop a powerful tool, what we wanted was the accuracy of a PCR test with the speed of an antigen test. We focused on a highly portable, rapid PCR test. It requires significantly less training and less equipment than a standard PCR and can, therefore, be operated at a mobile or satellite laboratory, so it’s combining certain aspects of these antigen tests but delivering the accuracy and accepted standard of a PCR test.”

Rogers then discussed potential markets and why a PCR test that delivers rapid onsite results can provide significant advantages over tests that must be performed in a centralized lab.

“We believe it’s the fastest PCR kit in the world. We’ve designed this system to be point-of-care, with test results ready onsite in less than 30 minutes. Any type of international travel, whether at an airport, a cruise ship terminal or simply border control if you’re traveling by car, is a potential market. Another is the transportation industry, or any time people are moving around, like migrant worker situations. We see a lot of opportunities, and we’re focusing more on the satellite lab market. It’s a slightly different opportunity, but it’s an enormous market certainly.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Jonathan Keim and Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT), to learn more about XPhyto Therapeutics’ rapid COVID-19 PCR test, as well as the company’s other product lines, including diagnostics, drug formulation and its emerging pharmaceutical psychedelics business.

