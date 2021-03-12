Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Supports Successful Sounding Rocket Launch of AFRL Science Payload for United States Space Force

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Sounding Rocket Program (SRP)-4 launch vehicle team under subcontract to Space Vector Corporation, successfully launched a scientific experiment for the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. It was the first launch of a sounding rocket vehicle under SRP-4, an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract that was awarded to the Space Vector Corporation in partnership with Kratos in December of 2018.



The three-stage Terrier-Terrier-Oriole sounding rocket carrying the Air Force Research Laboratory experiment, lifted off March 3 and flew a nominal flight profile, successfully executing all experiment events, on its way to a planned splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. Kratos, through its Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division, and in partnership with New Mexico State University’s Physical Science Laboratory, played a key role in providing vehicle systems and avionics for the mission. Kratos was responsible for system integration, interface management and mission planning.

Kratos is a leading provider of products, solutions, and services supporting atmospheric science research and hypersonic testing, technology maturation, ballistic missile defense for Aegis, AMDR, directed energy and other national security, scientific and experimental programs.

“The Kratos team is focused on providing reliable, affordable sounding rocket and suborbital launch solutions to support the DoD’s emerging experimental and national security requirements,” said Dave Carter, President for KDRSS. “Kratos is extremely grateful for the opportunity to support this important scientific endeavor.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

