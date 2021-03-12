American Pacific Mining Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alnesh Mohan as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. The appointment of Mr. Mohan filled the vacancy created by the resignation of Norman Wareham as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Alnesh Mohan is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience providing advisory services to a wide array of clients. He has been a partner at Quantum Advisory Partners LLP, a professional services firm focused on providing Chief Financial Officer and full-cycle accounting services to private and public companies, since 2005. Acting on behalf of several public companies, Alnesh has acquired considerable experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University, a Master’s of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Mr. Wareham will remain a member of the Company’s board of directors and will continue to assist Mr. Mohan with the daily accounting duties. The Company extends its appreciation to Mr. Wareham for his dedication and contribution to the Company as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company’s flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project, under option to GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. and the Tuscarora Gold Project, under option to Soldera Mining, are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

“Warwick Smith”

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.